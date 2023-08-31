PHIL LYNOTT - Vinyl Editions Of Recordings From THIN LIZZY Vocalist’s Swan Song Project GRAND SLAM Available

Revered as the founder and frontman for iconic 70s rockers Thin Lizzy, Phil Lynott had, yet another, powerhouse band that was set to take on the world before his tragic and untimely passing at the young age of 36... Grand Slam.

Producing such hits as “Sisters Of Mercy” and “Nineteen”, this fledgling group never issued an official studio album, however they did play numerous shows around Europe and cut a series of demos that proved Lynott still had incredible songs in him and a brilliant career ahead after his Thin Lizzy tenure.

These songs and live performances were remastered and made available earlier this month as a CD box set entitled Slam Anthems through Cleopatra Records, and now the vinyl companion, Slam Anthems… Renovations is available for purchase today.

Offered in both red and gold vinyl, this collector’s edition includes full liner notes from music historian Dave Thompson, rare band photos, and a look into the artistry of this late, great, musical talent.

Slam Anthems… Renovations tracklisting:

Side A

"Breakdown"

"Crazy"

"I Still Think Of You"

"Dedication"

"Look In These Eyes"

Side B

"Nineteen"

"Military Man"

"Hot N Spicy"

"Sisters Of Mercy"