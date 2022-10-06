Philadelphia Flyers Goalie CARTER HART Pays Tribute To His Dad's Favourite Band FOO FIGHTERS With New Mask

NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor, Adam Kimelman is reporting that Carter Hart is honouring his hero, and two rock icons, with his latest mask.

The Philadelphia Flyers goalie unveiled his Foo Fighters-themed mask on Friday, a nod to his dad's favorite band. The mask includes black and white images of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died on March 25 at the age of 50, and lead singer Dave Grohl.

"Foo Fighters are a band that I really liked and it's my dad's favorite band," Hart said Friday. "When we were going to hockey in the car when I was younger, he would blast the song 'The Pretender' in his truck, and so that would get me fired up before the game. So I wanted to do that obviously for him and then obviously with Taylor Hawkins passing away, I thought it'd be a nice tribute to the band and to Taylor."

Hart has made music a theme of previous goalie masks, wearing ones featuring legendary rock band AC/DC and another with country music star Tim McGraw. Hart worked on the latest mask with Pennsylvania-based artist Franny Drummond, who has designed Hart's previous masks.

