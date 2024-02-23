PHILIP SAYCE – “Black Moon” Single Released; The Wolves Are Coming Album Out Now

Rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Philip Sayce has released his studio album The Wolves Are Coming by Atomic Gemini/Forty Below Records. The album features new single and video “Black Moon” – watch below:

Order The Wolves Are Coming at this location.

Produced by Philip at Station House Studio in Los Angeles, and engineered by GRAMMY award winner Mark Rains (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Tanya Tucker), mixed by Brian Moncarz (Fantastic Negrito, Alice Cooper, Ian Moore), and mastered by Brian Lucey (Lizzo, The Black Keys, Michael Bublé), The Wolves Are Coming features Michael Leasure on drums (Walter Trout, Edgar Winter), Fred Mandel (Queen, Supertramp, Elton John) on keyboards and piano, Bernie Barlow (The Moody Blues, Melissa Etheridge) on background vocals, Aaron Sterling on drums (John Mayer, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift), and Sayce, who provided the vocals, guitars, bass, and piano.

The Wolves Are Coming follows the album Spirit Rising which has over 14 million streams to date. This new album is a career highlight, exemplifying Sayce’s commitment to his craft and using the power of music as a uniting force to welcome in the light during incredibly turbulent times. Philip's new album, is more powerful, unique, and bold than anything he has written or recorded. "These songs and stories came into focus during my darkest times," says Philip.

“The new single, Black Moon, is a song about ruthless individuals that often pollute the music business,” says Philip. “It’s about being tricked, violated, hurt, and manipulated but still holding on to my personal power and self-worth, and trusting that these fools will one day end up laying in the bed they’ve made.”

"Oh! That Bitches Brew"

"Lady Love Divine"

"Babylon Is Burning"

"Your Love"

"It's Over Now"

"Black Moon"

"Blackbirds Fly Alone"

"The Moon Is Full"

"Backstabber"

"Intuition"

"This Is Hip"

Born in Wales and raised in Toronto, Canada, Philip’s love of the guitar started early. As a teen, Philip was plucked from the Toronto blues scene by the legendary Jeff Healey, who took the young guitarist under his wing and showed him the ropes, touring the world and recording as a member of Healey’s band. From 2004 - 2009, Philip toured internationally and recorded with Melissa Etheridge, including performances at The Oscars and The Grammys. He then kick-started his solo career establishing a rabid fan base in Europe and beyond. During this period, Sayce recorded his first solo album, Peace Machine. Buoyed by guitar fans’ response to the album, Philip returned his attention to his full-time solo artist career, and subsequent releases garnered high praise in both the blues, rock, and guitar worlds. To date, he has since released six studio albums and the Live EP, Scorched Earth: Volume 1.

For further details, visit Philip Sayce on Facebook.

(Photo by Matt Barnes)