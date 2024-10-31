PHILIP SAYCE Releases Explosive Single "Hole In Your Soul" To Celebrate Upcoming UK Tour

Critically acclaimed guitarist and singer-songwriter Philip Sayce has just released his new single “Hole In Your Soul”. The single was issued by Atomic Gemini Records with distribution by Forty Below Records, and is available on all streaming platforms.

“Hole In Your Soul” is a heavy blues track screaming to be turned up loud. It is sure to inspire every guitar player to sit down with their favourite guitar and get lost in the song’s hypnotic groove. This new recording is a timely sneak peek into Sayce’s upcoming album, slated to be released in 2025.

“Hole In Your Soul” was tracked live at Noble Street Studios in Toronto, Canada, by producer and engineer Brian Moncarz and features the legendary Fred Mandel on Wurlitzer. This fresh recording and arrangement breathe new life into this reclaimed song, making it available to blues rock lovers, new and old.

“Hole In Your Soul” is an embodiment of Sayce reclaiming his power, reconnecting with and reimagining his songs so they can be released and available to audiences on Sayce’s terms.

Says Sayce, “The title of this song draws inspiration from an Albert King quote. It addresses the toxic obsession with material wealth and the relentless pursuit of external validation, often at the expense of one's intuition and inner truth. The lyrics explore the futile attempt to fill an internal void with fleeting approval, leaving one perpetually unsatisfied. I'm thrilled to share this song with you. Feel the music — crank up the volume!”

The new single dovetails Sayce’s UK tour, with special guest Troy Redfern, which starts November 21st at Leeds Brudenell Social Club. Tickets for all concerts are available here. Dates are listed in the official poster below.

(Photo by Marco van Rooijen)