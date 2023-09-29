PHILIP SAYCE Releases New Single “Oh! That Bitches Brew”

Rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter Philip Sayce has delivered a sonic attack with the release of his new single, “Oh! That Bitches Brew.”

“Oh! That Bitches Brew” is Philip’s first new music in three years. This is the first of a slew of activities for Philip in 2023, including tour dates and more new music. Released on Sayce’s label, Atomic Gemini, with exclusive license to Forty Below Records.





“Oh! That Bitches Brew” is also the first single from Philip’s new album, “The Wolves Are Coming,” released February 23, 2024. Preorder the album here.

Philip’s new album is more powerful, unique, and brash than anything he has written or recorded to date. “These songs and stories came into focus during my darkest times,” says Philip. The Wolves Are Coming represents a bridge — a connection between despair and hope — that invites broken spirits to be transformed and healed.”



The Wolves Are Coming follows the album Spirit Rising which has over 13 million streams to date. It is a career highlight, exemplifying Sayce’s commitment to his craft and using the power of music as a uniting force to welcome in the light during incredibly turbulent times.



On the new album, songs like “Oh! That Bitches Brew” and “Backstabber” hit like hurricanes, while “Lady Love Divine” explores the light in contrast to darkness with an uplifting, foot-stomping, funk groove that delivers hooks in all the right places. Ballads like “It’s Over Now” and the magical instrumental “Intuition” round out Sayce’s signature fuzz tones and sledgehammer mountain-sized drum grooves with delicate, intimate, and dynamic performances.



The bold and brash performance on “Oh! That Bitches Brew” turns out to be a musical interpretation of a memory that came flooding back to Philip one day.



“The song came together quite quickly one evening,” recalls Philip. “I was sitting on the couch and started playing the riff that became the song’s main riff. I dug it and thought, ‘What am I going to say about this? Oh, I know, I remember that time someone gave me a drink at a party called “The Bitches Brew”, and it totally fucked me up.’ And that’s what the song became. It came together in about ten minutes.”



Produced by Philip at Station House Studio in Los Angeles, the track, engineered by GRAMMY award winner Mark Rains (Rival Sons, Shooter Jennings, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), mixed by Brian Moncarz (Fantastic Negrito, Alice Cooper, Ian Moore), and mastered by Brian Lucey (Lizzo, The Black Keys, Michael Bublé) features Michael Leasure (Walter Trout, Edgar Winter) on drums, with Philip providing the guitars, bass, and vocals.