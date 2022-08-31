PHILOSOPHOBIA Release Music Video For "I Am" Feat. DAMIAN WILSON

International progressive metal quintet Philosophobia, formed by current and former members of Kamelot, Pain Of Salvation, Wastefall, and more, released their eponymous debut album through Sensory Records in June. Continuing to promote the album, a video for the track “I Am” can be viewed below.

“I Am” features guest vocals by Damian Wilson (Headspace, Threshold). With the premiere of the song’s new video, guitarist Andreas Ballnus reveals, “Lyrically, ‘I Am’ is about all situations going wrong at the moment… wars, natural disasters, diseases, and so forth. Whatever virus comes up, whatever natural disaster happens, there is quite a big chance that we, the human species, are the source for it with all our greed for success and money. With only ourselves in mind we forget that we cannot live without the help of this planet. Yet we exploit it to the maximum and destroy ourselves. And still, we think that we are the crown of creation and call ourselves saviors. And maybe that is true. With all the wars, diseases, and disasters that we have created, we might become the saviors for this planet by decimating our own population and finally become extinct. ‘I am the core of all your wrongs...I am the virus in your lungs...I am you!’"

Philosophobia unites vocalist Domenik Papaemmanouil, bassist Kristoffer Gildenlöw, drummer Alex Landenburg, keyboardist Tobias Weißgerber, and guitarist Andreas Ballnus. The band is now preparing to issue their eponymous debut album via Sensory Records, the band’s top choice for its release, in conjunction with Kristoffer Gildenlöw‘s return to prog metal on stages worldwide since his departure from Pain Of Salvation.

Together with recording engineer and producer Phil Hillen (Powerwolf, Kamelot, Alyssa White Gluz), Philosophobia recorded an hour-long experience covering a wide range of textures; somber tunes to heavy prog metal tracks to instrumentally artistic roller coaster rides. Philosophobia was mastered by Alan Douches (Fates Warning, Redemption, Mastodon) at West West Side Music in New York, and completed with cover artwork conceived by Ballnus and created by Björn Gooßes/Killustrations.

Tracklisting:

"Thorn In Your Pride"

"I Am"

"Time To Breathe"

"Between The Pines"

"As Light Ceased To Exist"

"Thirteen Years Of Silence"

"Voices Unheard"

"Within My Open Eyes"

"Voices Unheard":

"Time To Breathe" video:

Lineup:

Kristoffer Gildenlöw - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums

Domenik Papaemmanouil - vocals

Andreas Ballnus - guitars

Tobias Weißgerber - keys