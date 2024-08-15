PHLEBOTOMIZED - Immense Intense Suspense Album Repressed On Vinyl
August 15, 2024, 4 minutes ago
Hammerheart Records has announced that due to popular demand, they will finally repress Phlebotomized's Immense Intense Suspense on vinyl.
"It has been 9 years since we did a first edition and this classic Dutch death metal album is in high regard and demand. Several variants will be available. And it will be a last and final repress."
Pre-order here
Tracklisting:
"Immense Intense Suspense / Barricade"
"Desecration Of Alleged Christian History"
"Dubbed Forswearer"
"In Search Of Tranquility / Subtle Disbalanced Liquidity"
"Devoted To God"
"Mellow Are The Reverberations"
"Gone..."