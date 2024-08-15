PHLEBOTOMIZED - Immense Intense Suspense Album Repressed On Vinyl

August 15, 2024, 4 minutes ago

news black death rarities phlebotomized

Hammerheart Records has announced that due to popular demand, they will finally repress Phlebotomized's Immense Intense Suspense on vinyl.

"It has been 9 years since we did a first edition and this classic Dutch death metal album is in high regard and demand. Several variants will be available. And it will be a last and final repress."

Pre-order here

Tracklisting:

"Immense Intense Suspense / Barricade"
"Desecration Of Alleged Christian History"
"Dubbed Forswearer"
"In Search Of Tranquility / Subtle Disbalanced Liquidity"
"Devoted To God"
"Mellow Are The Reverberations"
"Gone..."


