PHLEBOTOMIZED - Immense Intense Suspense Album Repressed On Vinyl

Hammerheart Records has announced that due to popular demand, they will finally repress Phlebotomized's Immense Intense Suspense on vinyl.

"It has been 9 years since we did a first edition and this classic Dutch death metal album is in high regard and demand. Several variants will be available. And it will be a last and final repress."

Pre-order here

Tracklisting:

"Immense Intense Suspense / Barricade"

"Desecration Of Alleged Christian History"

"Dubbed Forswearer"

"In Search Of Tranquility / Subtle Disbalanced Liquidity"

"Devoted To God"

"Mellow Are The Reverberations"

"Gone..."