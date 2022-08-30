Photographer CHRIS CUFFARO To Debut "Greatest Hits: JANE'S ADDICTION" Photography Exhibit In Hollywood

Veteran photographer/director, Chris Cuffaro, is pleased to announce the official launch of Greatest Hits: Jane’s Addiction, an exclusive three-day exhibit of one of rock’s most legendary and influential bands at its incendiary peak.

Opening Night kicks off Thursday, September 15 at 7 PM for VIP Industry and Media, with General Admission at 8 PM - 10 PM. Cuffaro’s original photography will take center stage at Musichead Gallery (7420 Sunset Blvd.) while DJ Fred Sablan will keep the beats pumping throughout each night.

NFT Opening Night will take place Friday, September 16 (7:30 -10 PM), with Cuffaro dropping NFTs and collab NFTs alongside artist Chris Arvan and catering to the NFT community and attendees who could not make the Thursday night opening.

On Saturday, September 17, the third day of the exhibit will feature an afternoon ‘Artist Talk’ speaking event at 1 PM, followed by musical performances by the band Bexley and surprise guests.

“Way back in 1989 I went to Santa Barbara to see the band Mary’s Danish do a show on the UCSB campus, where they opened for a band I had never heard of at the time... Jane’s Addiction. I was into jazz, funk, R&B and rock, so seeing them come on stage and do their thing blew my fucking mind! I had never seen or heard anything like them before, and it was love at first sight and sound,” he says.

“My first shoot was with lead singer Perry Farrell for Exposure Magazine in 1989. It’s when I got my iconic Jesus Christ Pose photo at the shoot, but the magazine didn’t like the results so I shot him again. This time we painted him silver and the rest is history.

“In July 1990 I got to shoot the Ritual De Lo Habitual publicity photos for Warner Brothers Records, and I got to know them and their management very well. This respect and trust led to me shooting them as much as I could for almost two years. I shot a bunch of live shows, a handful of Lollapaloozas, behind the scenes, portraits and the infamous ‘Last Show’ in Hawaii.

“I will always be grateful for the trust they gave me so that I could get the best photos ever; they let me shoot whatever I wanted and never put any restrictions on me. The best part of this time was the music and all the experiences that I had. I’m so lucky I got these photos to remember it all.”

