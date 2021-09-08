Photographer MARK WEISS To Hold Book Signing At Middletown Arts Center On September 12

Come join photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss and watch the world premiere stream of the recorded 2021 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala, as he gets inducted by Twisted Sister front man, Dee Snider. This event wraps up Mark's summer exhibition, The Decade That Rocked, with signing of his bestselling book, with over 1000 five star Amazon reviews and a special event at the Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church Street, Middletown, New Jersey. The double celebration begins at 2:00 PM EST, Sunday, September 12. Fans can arrive at 12 PM to be a part of the live audience. The Gala livestream will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and Keith Roth.

Album cover artist Ioannis will also be displaying his art. Mark and Ioannis have worked on photo shoots and album covers over the decades. Ioannis worked on over 300 record covers for the biggest international rock acts. He will talk about his work and showcase some of his most well-known metal cover art.

The Decade That Rocked exhibit has received a lot of attention since its kick-off in June with Weissfest. In a noble effort to see the arts endure in his community, long-time, local resident, Weiss organized the exhibition and related events as a fundraiser for the MAC which suffered financially due to Covid closings and severe flood damage.

“I especially wanted to share my exhibit with the Middletown, N.J. community where I’ve lived for the last 30 years. The Middletown Arts Center took a big hit during the Pandemic and I am committed to help in any way I can to get it back on track. It is an amazing creative space providing a safe place for the arts and local establishments.” – Mark Weiss

“It’s been such a pleasure and so much fun working with Mark this summer and hosting his historic exhibit. We are especially grateful to him for his generosity and support over the past several months and we are thrilled to celebrate the Rock n’ Roll and Metal era once again with Mark’s closing event, said Maggie O’Brien, Executive Director, We will be sad to see the exhibit go and can’t thank Mark enough for all he has done for us.”