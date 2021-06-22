Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS Announces WeissFest 2021 Featuring Special Guest Performances By KEITH ROTH, CARMINE APPICE, JERRY GASKILL, BUMBLEFOOT And Others

WeissFest 2021 is scheduled for June 24 - 26 at the Middletown Arts Center in Middletown Township, NJ, celebrating the opening of photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss' exhibition The Decade That Rocked, the one year anniversary of the book, and Mark's birthday.

Three nights of live entertainment include special guest performances by Keith Roth, Carmine Appice, Jerry Gaskill, Bumblefoot and others.

Event schedule:

Thursday, June 24

7 - 9 PM - Catt Manning Janis Joplin Tribute (acoustic)

Friday, June 25 (free concert and exhibition)

5:30 - 6:15 PM - Kodiak (playing originals along with Van Halen songs)

6:45 - 7:45 PM - Keith Roth Frankensten 3000 (performing with his band, & special guest Jerry Gaskill from Kings X, Carmine Appice and Bumblefoot along with members from City Asylum, Moroccan Sheepherders and Fuzz The World)

8:15 - 9:00 PM - Just Sabbath (tribute to Black Sabbath)

Saturday, June 26 (free concert and exhibition)

5:30 – 6:20 PM - Gemstone (original and 80s covers)

6:45 – 7:45 PM - Sixx Seconds To Mars (tribute to Motley Crue)

8:00 – 9:00 PM - Little Ozzy (tribute to Ozzy Osbourne)

For more on the event, head here.

Listen to Mark Weiss & Keith Roth talk about the event on The Electric Ballroom: