Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS To Appear At Opening Reception Of "The Decade That Rocked Exhibition" At Kingston Pop Museum

Acclaimed rock photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss' will be on hand for the opening reception of his "The Decade That Rocked Exhibition" on Friday, July 21 6 - 10 PM at the Kingston Pop Museum, located at 672 Broadway in Kingston, NY. Admission is free, and the exhibition ends on Saturday, August 5.

In the video below, Mark Weiss and the owner of Kingston Pop Museum, John Stavros, take you for a sneak peek:

For more information contact Kingston Pop Museum at (458) 481-5638 or visit kingstonpopmuseum.com.