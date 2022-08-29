Photographer NEIL ZLOZOWER Releases New EDDIE VAN HALEN Book - Ed By Zloz

Widely respected and critically acclaimed photographer Neil Zlozower has published a new book, sure to delight fans of Eddie Van Halen. An official statement from Zlozower reads:

"Finally! The new long-awaited book, Ed By Zloz, has arrived!

This new book chronicles (in my own words), my personal and working relationship with Edward Van Halen and the 'Mighty Van Halen'.

Ed By Zloz is packed with photos that have never been published in any of my previous Van Halen books. The book measures 9" x 12", has 384 color pages, spans Ed's career from 1978 to 1998.

All books will be personally hand-signed by me! I sincerely believe that everyone will be truly impressed by this book!"

Order your copy now at this location.