Legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin has: "Just finished this today. My new book on Randy Rhoads which will be coming soon via Rufus Books. I’ve gone through my archive to uncover loads of never before seen photos and I hope some very nice surprises for you."

Randy Rhoads famously played with Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne before his tragic death at age 25 in a plane crash in 1982. R.I.P.