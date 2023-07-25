PIERCE THE VEIL Announce Fall 2023 Headline Tour; L.S. DUNES, DAYSEEKER, DESTROY BOYS To Support
July 25, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Pierce The Veil - guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado - have announced their fall 2023 North American tour plans. The Jaws Of Life Tour kicks off on November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego. All dates are below.
The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed!
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi pre-sale beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, July 28 at 10 AM, local time.
Citi is the official card of The Jaws Of Life Tour. Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, July 27 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. F
Tour dates:
November
4 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live
5 - Fresno, CA - Fresno Convention Center
7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
8 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee
11 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
18 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena
19 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
25 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
30 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
December
2 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena