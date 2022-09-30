PIERCE THE VEIL Drop “Pass The Nirvana” Video

Pierce The Veil — guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Precadio — have shared the video for their explosive comeback single "Pass The Nirvana."

The song was a juggernaut from the start — landing play listing at Rock This, Rock Hard, Rock Rotation, All New Rock, Rock Out, New Noise, Volume Máxim, Breaking Rock, Rock Arena, and more. It also netted over 6 million streams in the month since release.

Pierce The Veil have truly served up a new track full of fuzzy guitars, massive melodic hooks, and PTV's distinct emotional heart. "Pass The Nirvana" is quite the riff fest and it marks Pierce the Veil's first new music since 2016. It was worth the wait — and then some. It is destined to become a fan favorite that the PTV faithful will scream the lyrics to at their live shows.

"'Pass The Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years," said frontman Fuentes previously about the song's powerful, relatable, and topical subject matter. "COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."

Pierce The Veil are currently on the road with I Prevail and Fit For A King.

The time is right for Pierce The Veil's comeback as one of their classic and most beloved songs is also having a pop culture resurgence.

A decade after its release, the already platinum single "King for a Day" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Streaming chart, driven by the viral #KingForADay hashtag on TikTok. The song has enjoyed quite a pop culture moment, as global music superstar Lizzo used the track in a video on the platform. It demonstrates how vital PTV's iconic catalog is — and how vital the band and its new material remains.

October

1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia#

5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Leg 2:

October

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

November

1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#

22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

# Non-Live Nation Date