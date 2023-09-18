PIERCE THE VEIL Share Music Video For "12 Fractures" Feat. CHLOE MORIONDO

Pierce The Veil - guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado - have shared the video for their new single, "12 Fractures". The song and video feature singer-songwriter Chloe Moriondo.

The video features Fuentes and Moriondo walking down a crowded city street towards one another, as the song plays out. It captures the feeling of wondering about your place in the universe. Watch what happens when Fuentes and Moriondo actually meet!

"This song is a true story about watching two best friends break up," Fuentes shares. "It's about the slow crumbling of love and how tiny fractures can eventually turn into breaks in a relationship. It also describes the tragic aftermath of choosing sides, possessions, and even friends to take with you as you move on. It's a time capsule about a moment in our lives. The addition of Chloe Moriondo's angelic voice and personality to really brought the whole story to life and illuminated both character's perspectives. It wouldn't be the same without her."

"Working with Vic was such a dream," Moriondo says. "It was such a sweet and fun honor. I loved filming on the street with him and the crew— it was a really awesome experience that I'm so excited is finally able to be enjoyed by everyone!"

PTV will embark on their Fall 2023 North American in November. The Jaws Of Life Tour kicks off on November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego. All dates are below. The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed.

Tour dates:

November

4 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live

5 - Fresno, CA - Fresno Convention Center

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

8 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

11 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

18 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

19 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

25 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

30 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

December

2 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

3 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

5 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

8 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena