PIG DESTROYER Announce Painter Of Dead Girls 20th Anniversary Reissue; "Rejection Fetish" (2024 Remaster) Streaming

Pig Destroyer announce the 20th anniversary, remixed/remastered reissue of Painter Of Dead Girls, a collection of early recordings and b-sides.

Now available on vinyl for the first time in nearly 10 years, Painter Of Dead Girls is a compilation split into two parts, with the first half showcasing songs initially tracked as an equipment burn-in test leading up to the band’s seminal Prowler In The Yard full-length. The secondary half of the material includes songs from their cult splits with Gnob and Benümb, covers of Helmet and The Stooges, the long-lost track "Delusional Supremacy 2K", and a raw basement live recording of "Rejection Fetish".

The cover art was done by Chris Taylor of Pg. 99 who would later create the art for the band’s iconic Terrifyer album, which also turns 20 later this year.

Painter Of Dead Girls (Reissue) is out August 9 on LP/CD/CS and available for pre-order here. Listen to the remastered version of "Rejection Fetish" below.

Painter Of Dead Girls (Reissue) tracklisting:

"Hymn (2024 Remaster)

"Taskmaster (2024 Remaster)

"Black Centipede (2024 Remaster)

"Immune To Life (2024 Remaster)

"Fuck You Up And Get High (2024 Remaster)

"Contagion (2024 Remaster)

"Black Dice (2024 Remaster)

"Delusional Supremacy (2024 Remaster)

"Blond Prostitute (2024 Remaster)

"Patterns Of Failure (2024 Remaster)

"Rejection Fetish (2024 Remaster)

"Dark Satellites (2024 Remaster)

"Purity Undone (2024 Remaster)

"Forgotten Child (2024 Remaster)

"White Sand (2024 Remaster)

"Painter Of Dead Girls (2024 Remaster)

"Down On The Streets (2024 Remaster)

"In The Meantime (2024 Remaster)

"Rejection Fetish" (2024 Remaster):

Additionally, Pig Destroyer announced a series of special fall shows including two shows with The Red Chord in the Midwest, Night Shift Merch’s Party Weekend in Daytona Beach, FL and the band’s first ever live performance in Mexico City!

Live dates:

September

21 - Daytona Beach FL - Iron Horse Saloon (Night Shift Party Weekend with Sick of It All, Strife, Internal Bleeding, etc.)

October

5 - Mexico City, MX - Off Limits Fest (with 7 Seconds, Infest, Dropdead, etc.)

17 - Chicago IL - Reggies *

18 - Detroit MI - The Crofoot *

* with The Red Chord

Pig Destroyer Is:

Scott Hull - Guitars

J.R. Hayes - Vocals

Adam Jarvis - Drums

Travis Stone - Bass

Alex Cha - Electronics/Samples

(Photo - Chantik Photography)