PINK FLOYD Drummer NICK MASON Says Band Could Use AI To Create A Situation Where DAVID GILMOUR And ROGER WATERS Become Friends Again

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason says Welcome to the Machine in a bid to bring back feuding bandmate Roger Waters – using AI

Nick, 80, believes there is no chance guitarist David Gilmour, 78, and bassist Roger will bury the hatchet after a decades-long row. But he does think artificial intelligence could create songs as if Roger, 80, had never left the band in 1985.

The bitter feud dates from then, when Waters unsuccessfully tried to stop the remaining members using the Pink Floyd name.

Nick said: “It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music. If you tried to run it as a sort of ‘Where did Pink Floyd go after? The thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again. We could be like ABBA by the time we’ve finished with it.”

The group, whose albums include The Dark Side Of The Moon and Wish You Were Here, are one of the best-selling groups of all time.

They were last on stage together at 2005’s Live 8 charity gig in Hyde Park, London. The next year, Floyd original Syd Barrett, who left the band in 1968 due to declining mental health, died. Two years later, keyboardist Richard Wright died from lung cancer aged 65.

