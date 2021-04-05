PINK FLOYD Drummer NICK MASON Takes AC/DC Vocalist BRIAN JOHNSON For A Ride In His Ferrari 250 GTO; Video

April 5, 2021, 51 minutes ago

news nick mason brian johnson pink floyd ac/dc

PINK FLOYD Drummer NICK MASON Takes AC/DC Vocalist BRIAN JOHNSON For A Ride In His Ferrari 250 GTO; Video

Below is a video extract from the fantastic Nick Mason episode of A Life On The Road. Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason arrived by helicopter and took AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson for a spin in his £40M Ferrari 250 GTO - the car that helped finance Pink Floyd's 1987 Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour.

Mason also treated Johnson to an exclusive look at his amazing car collection, as part of A Life On The Road, Season One.

 



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews