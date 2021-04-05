PINK FLOYD Drummer NICK MASON Takes AC/DC Vocalist BRIAN JOHNSON For A Ride In His Ferrari 250 GTO; Video
Below is a video extract from the fantastic Nick Mason episode of A Life On The Road. Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason arrived by helicopter and took AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson for a spin in his £40M Ferrari 250 GTO - the car that helped finance Pink Floyd's 1987 Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour.
Mason also treated Johnson to an exclusive look at his amazing car collection, as part of A Life On The Road, Season One.