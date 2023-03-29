PINK FLOYD "Experience" BRIT FLOYD To Launch North American Tour In April

Brit Floyd - "The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Experience" - are launching their "50 Years Of Dark Side" North American Tour April 12 in Hamilton, Ontario. The 100-date 2023 tour will begin with the first leg of 50 shows including stops in Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Baltimore and Atlanta before wrapping June 23 in Boca Raton, FL.

"50 Years Of Dark Side" celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album masterpiece, The Dark Side Of The Moon. For this year’s world tour - -featuring over two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music encompassing the band’s iconic career - the team have created a show that includes state-of-the-art visuals (lights, lasers and animation) which are all presented with immersive soundscapes and virtuosic musicianship.



Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd features performances supported by an immense, immaculately curated state of the art production, reverently emulating the stunning soundscapes and visuals of Pink Floyd’s iconic catalog.

Brit Floyd is a celebration of authenticity, featuring musicians handpicked by Damian Darlington. The 2023 touring band includes Darlington (Guitarist, Vocalist and Musical Director), Ian Cattell (Vocals, Bass), Edo Scordo (Guitars, Vocals), Matt Riddle (Keyboards, Synths, Hammond, Vocals), Arran Ahmun (Drums, Percussions), Ryan Saranich (Saxophone, Percussions, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards), Randy Cooke (Drums and Percussion), Eva Avila (Lead and Backing Vocals), Genevieve Little (Backing Vocals), Jessie Lee Houllier (Backing Vocals) and Chess Galea (Backing Vocals).

Historically, the shows have featured guest appearances from musicians from Pink Floyd's studio and road line-ups: bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt joined Brit Floyd onstage at the Echo Arena in Liverpool in 2013 and Pink Floyd saxophonist/guitarist Scott Page has performed with the band on numerous occasions, as have Pink Floyd backing vocalists Roberta Freeman and Durga McBroom.

The first leg of the 2023 tour dates are listed below, with additional shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

Dates:

April

12 - First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

14 - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

15 - Lyric Opera House - Baltimore, MD

16 - Veterans Memorial Auditorium - Providence, RI

18 - 1st Summit Arena - Johnstown, PA

19 - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY

21 - Benedum Center - Pittsburgh, PA

22 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

23 - Hershey Theatre - Hershey, PA

25 - The Auditorium Theater - Rochester, NY

26 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

28 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

29 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

30 - The Orpheum - Boston, MA

May

1 - Kleinhans Music Hall - Buffalo, NY

3 - The Warner Theatre - Erie, PA

5 - The Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

6 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

7 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

8 - Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN

10 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

11 - Huntington Center - Toledo, OH

12 - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend - Cincinnati, OH

13 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

15 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI

16 - Foellinger Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

18 - Masonic Temple- Detroit, MI

19 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

20 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

21 - FM Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA

23 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL -

25 - The Peabody - Daytona Beach, FL

26 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL

27 - King Center - Melbourne, FL

30 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

June

1 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, FL

2 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, AR

3 - The BJCC - Birmingham, AL

4 - Cobb Energy Center - Atlanta, GA

6 - Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK

7 - The Midland - Kansas City, MO

8 - Orpheum - Wichita, KS

11 - Revel - Albuquerque, NM

13 - Wagner Noel PAC - Midland, TX

14 - Bayou Music Center - Houston ,TX

15 - Austin City Limits At The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

16 - Will Rogers Auditorium - Fort Worth, TX

18 - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

20 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN

21 - Coliseum & Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

23 - Mizner Park Amphitheatre - Boca Raton, FL

(Photo - Patrick Kealey)