PINK FLOYD Legend DAVID GILMOUR Kicks Off Luck And Strange Tour In Rome; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Pink Floyd legend, David Gilmour, is performing live this fall in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York in support of his new album, Luck And Strange. The tour kicked off on September 27th at the Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Set 1:

"5 A.M."

"Black Cat"

"Luck and Strange"

"Speak to Me" (Pink Floyd)

"Breathe (In the Air)" (Pink Floyd)

"Time" (Pink Floyd)

"Breathe (Reprise)" (Pink Floyd)

"Fat Old Sun" (Pink Floyd)

"Marooned" (Pink Floyd)

"Wish You Were Here" (Pink Floyd)

"Vita Brevis"

"Between Two Points" (The Montgolfier Brothers - with Romany Gilmour)

"High Hopes" (Pink Floyd)

Set 2:

"Sorrow" (Pink Floyd)

"The Piper's Call"

"A Great Day for Freedom" (Pink Floyd)

"In Any Tongue"

"The Great Gig in the Sky" (Pink Floyd)

"A Boat Lies Waiting"

"Coming Back to Life" (Pink Floyd song)

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Scattered"

Encore:

"Comfortably Numb" (Pink Floyd)

Gilmour celebrated his third solo #1 album in the UK with Luck And Strange, reports Official Charts.

The Pink Floyd guitarist, singer and songwriter’s fifth studio collection, Luck And Strange, was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour’s first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.

The album features nine tracks, including the beautiful reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers' 1999 song, "Between Two Points" which features 22-year-old Romany Gilmour on vocals and harp, the lead-off track from the album, "The Piper's Call" and the title track which features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David's house. The album features artwork and photography by the renowned artist Anton Corbijn.

Luck And Strange tracklistings:

Vinyl: Black vinyl, gatefold sleeve and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn

Side One:

"Black Cat"*

"Luck And Strange"

"The Piper’s Call"

"A Single Spark"

"Vita Brevis"*

"Between Two Points"** - with Romany Gilmour

Side Two:

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Sings"

"Scattered"***

CD: Album plus two bonus tracks. Digipak and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn

"Black Cat"*

"Luck And Strange"

"The Piper’s Call"

"A Single Spark"

"Vita Brevis"*

"Between Two Points"** - with Romany Gilmour

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Sings"

"Scattered"***

Bonus tracks:

"Yes, I Have Ghosts"

"Luck And Strange (original Barn Jam)"*

Blu-Ray - Audio Only: Album in Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes plus four bonus tracks. Digipak and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn

"Black Cat*

"Luck And Strange"

"The Piper’s Call "

"A Single Spark "

"Vita Brevis"*

"Between Two Points"** - with Romany Gilmour

"Dark and Velvet Nights"

"Sings "

"Scattered"***

Bonus tracks (In Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res stereo):

"Yes, I Have Ghosts"

"Luck And Strange (original Barn Jam)"*

"A Single Spark (Orchestral)"*

"Scattered (Orchestral)"*

Deluxe LP & CD boxsets will be announced in the coming weeks.

All songs Music: David Gilmour. Lyrics: Polly Samson.

Except:

*Music: David Gilmour.

**Music: Mark Tranmer. Lyrics by Roger Quigley.

***Music: David Gilmour. Lyrics: David Gilmour, Charlie Gilmour and Polly Samson.

Produced by David Gilmour and Charlie Andrew

Engineered by Matt Glasbey, Charlie Andrew, David Gilmour and Damon Iddins

Mixed by David Gilmour, Charlie Andrew and Matt Glasbey

Additional engineering by Andy Jackson and Luie Stylianou

"Luck And Strange" video:

"Dark And Velvet Nights" lyric video:

"Dark And Velvet Nights" music video:

"Between Two Points" lyric video:

"The Piper's Call" lyric video:

"The Piper’s Call" music video: