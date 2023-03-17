PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS Takes Legal Action Against Concert Ban In Germany

Anadolu Agency is reporting that musician and Pink Floyd co-founder, Roger Waters, is taking legal action against planned bans on his concerts in the German cities of Frankfurt and Munich.

Waters believes "this blatant attempt to silence him could have serious and far-reaching consequences for artists and activists around the world if left unchallenged," the artist's management in London said Tuesday night.

The cancellation of the concerts was "unconstitutional" and "unjustified," the management defended. They were based "on the false accusation that Roger Waters is anti-Semitic, which he is not," it added.

The musician has "instructed his lawyers to immediately take all necessary steps to reverse this unjustified decision and ensure that his fundamental human right to freedom of expression is protected," the statement continued.

In February, the government of the German state of Hesse and the magistrate of the city of Frankfurt said they would cancel a Roger Waters concert scheduled for May 28 at Frankfurt's Festhalle.

The reason for the decision was the artist's "persistently anti-Israel appearance," the city had announced. Waters is considered "one of the world's most far-reaching anti-Semites," the city added. A concert planned for May 21 in Munich is also to be canceled.

