PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS Talks Turning 80 - "I Don't Do Birthdays" (Video)

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has shared a new video answering a fan's question on how it feels turning 80 years-old. Waters celebrated his 80th birthday on September 6th.

Roger Waters recently released a lyric video for "Time", featured on his upcoming album, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux. Stream the single here, and watch the clip below.

Dark Side Of The Moon Redux, out on October 6, is available for pre-order on double LP, CD, digital and with exclusive bundles in the official store.

Says Waters: "When we recorded the stripped down songs for the Lockdown Sessions, the 50th anniversary of the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon was looming on the horizon. It occurred to me that The Dark Side Of The Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar re-working, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to re-address the political and emotional message of the whole album. I discussed it with Gus and Sean, and when we'd stopped giggling and shouting 'You must be ****ing mad' at one another we decided to take it on. It's turned out really great and I'm excited for everyone to hear it. It's not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable. But it is a way for the seventy nine year old man to look back across the intervening fifty years into the eyes of the twenty nine year old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my Father, 'We did our best, we kept his trust, our Dad would have been proud of us'. And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick and Rick and Dave & I have every right to be very proud of."

Tracklisting:

"Speak To Me"

"Breathe"

"On The Run"

"Time"

"Great Gig In The Sky"

"Money"

"Us And Them"

"Any Colour You Like"

"Brain Damage"

"Eclipse"

"Time" lyric video:

"Money" lyric video: