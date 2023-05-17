PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS – “This Is Not A Drill” Live Broadcast From Prague, Only In Cinemas On May 25; Canadian Theatres Announced
May 17, 2023, an hour ago
Roger Waters recently announced a live broadcast screening into cinemas worldwide on May 25. Tickets on sale here. Watch a video trailer below and a clip of "Money".
Synopsis: For one night only, Roger Waters, the creative force behind the golden years of Pink Floyd, presents his first Farewell Tour, “This Is Not A Drill”, Live from Prague, in cinemas around the world.
This cinematic extravaganza is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and will include 20 Pink Floyd and Roger Waters classic songs, including “Us & Them”, “Comfortably Numb”, “Wish You Were Here”, and “Is This The Life We Really Want?”. Waters will also debut his new song, “The Bar”.
Waters will be joined on stage by Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake to deliver an unforgettable performance with a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious planet home.
Please note this event has been time shifted in some markets to suit local time zones. Sign up for updates, here.
Participating Canadian theatres include:
Cinema Galaxy Sherbrooke
Cineplex Cinemas Laval
Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas Cineplex Odeon McGillivray and VIP Cinemas Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
Odeon Victoria
Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo
Cineplex Cinemas Langley
SilverCity Riverport
Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market (Calgary)
Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas
Cineplex Cinemas Normanview
Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon
SilverCity Sudbury
SilverCity Thunder Bay
Cineplex Odeon Winston Churchill
Cineplex Odeon Queensway
Galaxy Cinemas Barrie
Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough
Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane
SilverCity Victoria Cinemas
Scotiabank Theatre St. John's
Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive
Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas
Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
Cineplex Odeon Forum
Cineplex Odeon Brossard
Cineplex Odeon Ste. Foy Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square
Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
SilverCity Burlington
SilverCity London
Cineplex Cinemas Yonge Dundas & VIP
Cineplex Odeon Latin Quarter Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
Salmar Classic
Cinema Carrefour du Nord
Cinema Saint-Eustache