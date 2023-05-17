PINK FLOYD Legend ROGER WATERS – “This Is Not A Drill” Live Broadcast From Prague, Only In Cinemas On May 25; Canadian Theatres Announced

Roger Waters recently announced a live broadcast screening into cinemas worldwide on May 25. Tickets on sale here. Watch a video trailer below and a clip of "Money".

Synopsis: For one night only, Roger Waters, the creative force behind the golden years of Pink Floyd, presents his first Farewell Tour, “This Is Not A Drill”, Live from Prague, in cinemas around the world.

This cinematic extravaganza is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and will include 20 Pink Floyd and Roger Waters classic songs, including “Us & Them”, “Comfortably Numb”, “Wish You Were Here”, and “Is This The Life We Really Want?”. Waters will also debut his new song, “The Bar”.

Waters will be joined on stage by Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake to deliver an unforgettable performance with a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious planet home.

Please note this event has been time shifted in some markets to suit local time zones.

