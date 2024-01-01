PINK FLOYD's ROGER WATERS Based Wish You Were Here Album Concept On The Band Falling Apart; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Rock immortality. It’s a rarified state reserved for only a select few. And today’s featured band no doubt earned it with the release of their 8th studio album, The Dark Side Of The Moon. Pink Floyd's 10-track collection eclipsed the competition, but what do you do after you have realized your wildest dreams? Well, that question almost tore this band apart. Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason felt stagnant and uninspired; these guys were just going through the motions, that is until Roger Waters dredged up the guilt he felt over exiling their former frontman, Syd Barrett. Building that into a concept album called Wish You Were Here - that the critics tore apart, by the way - but that fans bought in droves to the tune of 20 million albums. Wish You Were Here would feature a guest vocalist who came out of nowhere to record 'Have A Cigar' when Roger lost his voice, as well as the centerpiece of the album: 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond', that was 26 minutes long and brought back this troubled former frontman in a truly mystical way. The story’s coming up, next on the Professor of Rock."