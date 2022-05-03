PINK FLOYD - The Dark Side Of The Moon 3D Lenticular & Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Tour Prints Available Tomorrow

Iconic By Collectionz are releasing two new amazing, officially licensed Pink Floyd prints on Wednesday, May 4. The first commemorates perhaps the greatest album in music history, The Dark Side Of The Moon, and the second print was created for Pink Floyd's legendary drummer Nick Mason and his Saucerful Of Secrets Echoes Tour.

"This stunning new Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon print designed by Cuyler Smith is a three dimensional, 2 image flip featuring the iconic triangular light prism. The prism has become a symbol of psychedelia, the counterculture, and of course has come to represent not just the album The Dark Side of the Moon, but has also become an all-encompassing logo for Pink Floyd themselves. It's printed on the highest quality PET Pearl Film, and if you've seen or purchased a lenticular print from us in the past, you know that digital renderings do not do justice to what the actual prints look like in person.

We also had the honor of producing Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Echoes Tour 2022 print, and have only 20 screenprinted copies available for purchase."

The illustrator, Nathaniel Deas, really dug deep into Echoes to create this incredible print: "I took a lot of inspiration from the lyrics and feelings of "Echoes," as well as from the visuals present during the Live from Pompeii performance. The initial "ping" in the song reminded me of water drops - so I have a drop of water that morphs into a hand that is "climbing toward the light" and creating ripples and rolling waves. The stone figures along the side are representative of the faces shown in the Pompeii performance and create the edges of a window. The faces are actually a reflection of one another to represent the line "And I am you and what I see is me..." - Nathaniel Deas

