PIST.ON Release "Ruin Your Day" Lyric Video; More Cold World+ Album Details Revealed

Reactivated Brooklyn alternative metal powerhouse, Pist.On, present “Ruin Your Day”, the new emphasis track/video from their forthcoming release, Cold World+.

“’Ruin Your Day' is the small satisfaction you may achieve to make someone’s day miserable,” explains frontman/guitarist Henry Font. “Be it with words or actions... the satisfaction you may receive by making someone miserable. I’m sure we’ve all had this feeling."

Set for release through M-Theory Audio on July 29, Cold World+ will be a specially expanded album length CD edition of the band’s recent digital Cold World EP - their first new music in over 20 years. Additional bonus tracks will include the self-released 2001 EP Saves, four previously unreleased demo tracks from 1999 and 2021, and “Exhume Her,” the band's contribution to Metal Blade's 1995 compilation, Metal Massacre XII. The jewel case CD features a full-color booklet containing lyrics and liner notes.

"It's been a long road to get some new music out and everybody is excited with the CD release,” claims guitarist Jeff McManus. “Great that it's going to get heard by more people out there."

The mix of old and new material on Cold World+ is a re-introduction to the band following their lengthy hiatus. The re-energized sound of the recent Cold World EP sits comfortably alongside the intensity of the 2001 Saves EP, while 1995’s Exhume Her and the demo tracks add a suitable element of rawness. Together, all combine to show how the Pist.On sound has evolved but still retains its uniqueness.

The Cold World EP re-ignited interest in the band, leading Sentinel Daily Australia to remark, that it’s “an unapologetic strike straight at the heart of what made the band worth taking note of in the first place”.

The EP was recorded at Flatline Audio, Denver, CO and produced, mixed and mastered by Dave Otero (Allegaeon, Cattle Decapitation, Khemmis).

Frontman and guitarist Henry Font previously stated that, “We’re extremely happy with the work Dave Otero has done. He’s modernised our sound and brought a fresh dimension to the band. This feels like where we would have ended up had we continued writing and recording over the years. We’ve moved on from being gloomy miserable to being happy miserable“.

Pist.On is built around the core line up who recorded 1999’s ‘$ell Out’ album, with Henry Font (vocals/guitar), Burton Gans (guitar) and Jeff McManus (drums) together with new bass guitarist Jack Hanley.

The CD version of Cold War+ is available for pre-order now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Cold World" (Cold World EP)

"Ruin Your Day" (Cold World EP)

"Icicles" (Cold World EP)

"Vamp 69" (Saves EP)

"Opera" (Saves EP)

"I Don't" (Saves EP)

"Exhume Her"

"Ice Bath" (Demo 2000)

"Another Day" (Demo 2021)

"Light" (Demo 2021)

"Pain" (Demo 2021)