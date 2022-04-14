PIST.ON Sign With M-Theory Audio

Rejuvenated Brooklyn-based alternative metal powerhouse Pist.On has signed with M-Theory Audio.

The band – who released two albums in the late 1990s and were stalwarts of the era's Brooklyn heavy metal scene – reunited for live performances in 2018, and last month, digitally released the Cold World EP, their first new music in over 20 years.

M-Theory Audio will be releasing the EP physically as a specially expanded CD edition later this year titled Cold World +. Additional bonus tracks will include their self-released 2001 EP Saves, four previously unreleased demo tracks from 1999 and 2021, and “Exhume Her”, the band's contribution to Metal Blade's 1995 compilation, Metal Massacre XII.

Out July 29th, the CD version of Cold War+ is available for pre-order now at this location. The compact disc jewel case version comes with a 12-page booklet, which includes liner notes and lyrics.

States frontman Henry Font, “We’re happy to be partnering with M-Theory. Looking forward to working together and the CD release is a great opportunity to take another step forward on the Pist.On journey.”

Digital tracklisting:

"Cold World"

"Ruin Your Day"

"Icicles"