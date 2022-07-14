PISTOLS AT DAWN Share Music Video For Dark Love Song "Fly"

Atlanta, GA-based group, Pistols At Dawn, deliver hard-hitting hooks, magnetic melodies and intricate instrumentation with old school arena-size ambition on their debut studio album, Ascension, due August 19 via Megaforce/MRI Entertainment.

After independently amassing over 6 million streams across streaming and video platforms via previously released singles from their debut 2021 EP Nocturnal Youth, Pistols At Dawn returned to the studio to work with Grammy Award-winning producer and engineer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System Of A Down, Johnny Cash) on the new release.

The new single, “Fly”, will be released across digital platforms on Friday, July 15. Pre-save it here, and watch a music video below, which shows the band performing in a dark, gritty venue while shining the light on the strong females that are underrepresented in the rock genre.

The band commented, “We wanted to feature women as the subject of the video, not as an object. Feminine strength and girl power are themes that are very relevant at this moment and are uncharacteristic of most hard rock videos. We have a powerful love song in ‘Fly’ and our goal was to exhibit passion and feeling in a relatively unique way for our genre of music.”

Ascension album art and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

"Under The Surface"

"Fly"

"Keep Me Guessing"

"For You"

"The Truth"

"Gravity"

"Get Away"

"Dictator"

"The Truth" video:

Pistols At Dawn were originally formed in 2015 but disintegrated after the tragic passing of guitarist Mike Buffa in 2018. They reformed in 2019 before releasing Nocturnal Youth in 2021 which was recorded with Jeff Tomei (Smashing Pumpkins, Matchbox 20). With live music at a halt due to the global pandemic, the band engaged fans worldwide with an immersive online campaign for the EP’s singles “Cold” “Voices,” “Crown,” and “Now Is The Time” which exploded with over 2 million Spotify streams and 6 million video streams combined.

(Photo - Michael Mueller/ M3 Creative)