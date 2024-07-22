PISTOLS AT DAWN Share Video For New Single “Not Sorry”

Atlanta foursome Pistols At Dawn — Adam Jaffe [drums], Will James [lead guitar], Gabriel Cuevas [bass], and Jon Sookdew Sing [lead vocals]— are entering their unapologetic era with their new single "Not Sorry."

Be forewarned, though! It's a banger with a hard rock and industrial-tinged edge, and dreamy vocals. It's an unexpected mix and it slays.

"Obsessed much?," the band states about the song's subject matter, with tongue planted firmly in cheek. "We all have crazy, toxic people in our past that try to manipulate and intimidate us. And the only way to deal with them is to unapologetically tell them that they are most definitely the problem." #TRUTH

As for the video, the band continues, "It encapsulates every relationship or moment in your life that have been abusive and corrosive to the soul. Dark themes are counterbalanced by the driving energy to overcome adversity. Poisonous elements and dark spaces represent the internal struggle and the focused intensity to become your own champion. It's an in-your-face lack of apology for moving forward and making your life your own."

Pistols At Dawn craft the kind of rock music that doesn't just reach the rafters; it breaks through the ceiling. Sky-high hooks stretch into the heavens, a powerful low-end rumbles without apology, and riffs roar at all the right moments. Thus far, the Atlanta band have emerged as a phenomenon. They've amassed nearly 10 million global streams and views, infiltrated the Billboard and Mediabase Top 40 Active Rock charts, earned acclaim from American Songwriter, Brave Words, and the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and embarked upon global tours alongside heavy-hitters such as Alter Bridge, Mammoth WVH, and Fozzy, to name a few. The quartet canvased the world throughout 2022 and 2023. Upon returning stateside, they opted to decamp to Los Angeles in order to assemble new material. Stayed tuned for more, because Pistols at Dawn are leveling up.

Pistols At Dawn live:

September

14 – Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde Bar