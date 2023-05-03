PITCH BLACK PROCESS Release AI Powered Video For Cover Of Turkish Song

Pitch Black Process has covered the song named “Özgürlük (Liberty)” which is widely loved in Turkey, and released it via the Rakun Müzik label on Monday May 1, in the 100th year of the Republic of Turkey. The song's lyrics were adapted from the famous French poet Paul Éluard's poem, “Liberté”. He wrote it when his country was occupied during World War II, and its composition belongs to Zülfü Livaneli.

The video of “Özgürlük”, which was released on the same day as the song, was directed and prepared by Can Fakıoğlu, with the support of the artificial intelligence platform “Kaiber”.

While Turkey is struggling with its own agenda, the world is being shaken by the artificial intelligence revolution. Artificial intelligence applications, which were put into use one after another, gave many clues about the significant change it brought, even before the end of its first year.

While the future of sectors and professions is being discussed these days, PBP wants to question the artificial intelligence revolution as well as the longing for freedom with the "Özgürlük" video, which includes the reinterpretation and rearrangement of the scenes from the 1927 movie "Metropolis", which is about the industrial revolution.