Pittsburgh’s HIGH VOLTAGE – Heaven And Hell Records To Reissue Written In Stone EP

Heaven And Hell Records has announced they will soon be reissuing Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s High Voltage's Written In Stone EP.

The Steel City is well known as a city that has had their share of talented rock bands, but few were of the caliber and energy as the quartet made up of vocalist Josh Holmes, guitarist Nick Catanese, bassist Mike Mizia, drummer John (Karbo) Karbowski and keyboardist John Fuechslin- better known as High Voltage.

Formed in 1985, while the members were still in high school, High Voltage would mature and progress musically as the four musicians would themselves. It would not take long for the band to hit the local club scene and seize many opportunities to open for national touring acts passing through the area. Supporting acts such as Bang Tango, Danger Danger, The Outlaws, Blue Murder, Leatherwolf and Kings X would put High Voltage in front of large audiences that would help to quickly gain the band a reputation for being one of Pittsburgh's premier hard rock bands. It would not take long for their fan base to begin to grow outward into other areas of Pennsylvania, into Ohio and parts of West Virginia.

High Voltage’s first self-released four-song demo of original material was released in 1989 and initiated an overwhelming response. Soon after its release, radio stations surrounding the Pittsburgh area picked up on the tunes and High Voltage saw its first air time. The band continued to ascend up the echelon of the rock world by winning the 1989 Edinboro Hotel Evergreen’s Battle of the Bands and appearing on the compilation disc Get To The Point. In 1990, High Voltage contracted Gourmet P.A. to run their sound production. Progress continued with the release of their second studio demo in 1991 that would also receive extended airplay and become a highlight of the local WDVE Homegrown show.

Receiving the top notch Heaven And Hell Records treatment; High Voltage’s Written In Stone EP has been fully remastered and will also include the band’s 1991 self-titled 4-song EP, as well as three additional bonus tracks with a several page booklet with photos and complete lyrics. New artwork provided by Steven Cobb. The release will be limited to 500 copies worldwide. Release date not yet confirmed.

Tracklisting:

“Troubled Eyes”

“King Soul”

“Written Stone”

“It’s Raining”

“7th Day”

“Fall From Grace”

“Fire Dancer”

“Hi Time”

“Night Alone”

“I’ll Give You The World”

“Crossfire”

“Lightning In The Window”

“Faraway”