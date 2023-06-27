PLAGUEMACE - Danish Death Metal Outfit Inks Worldwide Record Deal With Napalm Records

Danish death metal act, Plaguemace, have inked a worldwide record deal with premier Austrian rock and metal label, Napalm Records.

The neck-bending old school death metal band was formed in 2019 in the heart of Denmark by vocalist Andreas Truelsen and guitarist Simon Truelsen. Soon, the two brothers were joined by Anton Holm Smidstrup on second guitar and vocals, Ruben Brandt on bass and Matias Zacho on drums. The quintet released their six-track EP, Primal Priest, in November 2020.

Plaguemace’s thrashy death’n’roll is spiced up with bombastic melodies, brutal breakdowns and infectious grooves, reminiscent of bands such as Grave, High On Fire, Entombed and Obituary. The outfit’s ferocious energy and dirty riffs are unleashed on stage in a vicious vortex of guitar shreds, headbanging and pure lunacy.

As the pandemic loosened its tight grip on the world, the band began performing live, and within that first year, they played 25 concerts in total. The performances included support slots for bands such as Baest, Katla and Crocell, and appearances at festivals such as Metal Magic and Tornvang Open Air.

Stay tuned for news on Plaguemace’s debut album.

Plaguemace on the signing: “We are super stoked to sign with Napalm Records. They wholeheartedly understand the vision for our debut album and we are beyond excited to share it with everyone. We have an amazing gut feeling about this partnership and we are certain that we have found the perfect label for us.”

Sebastian Muench, Senior A&R, adds: “The energy of Danish band Plaguemace is completely unique to me. The innovative approach of the band seems to revolutionize death metal and is just a lot of fun. We are very happy to welcome Plaguemace to the Napalm family.”

Plaguemace is:

Andreas Truelsen - Vocals

Simon Truelsen - Guitar

Anton Holm Smidstrup - Guitar, Vocals

Ruben Brandt - Bass

Matias Zacho - Drums

(Photo - Malene Vinge)