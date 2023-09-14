PLAGUEMACE - Danish Death Metal Outfit To Release Debut Album, Reptilian Warlords, In November; "Impenetrable Leather" Video Posted

Up-and-coming Danish death metal outfit, Plaguemace, are gearing up to unleash their debut album, Reptilian Warlords, on November 17 via Napalm Records. Today, the quintet presents the first taste of what to expect with their ruthlessly groovy first single, “Impenetrable Leather”.

The neck-bending old school death metal band was formed in 2020 in the heart of Denmark, and released their six-track EP, Primal Priest, in November 2020.

Throughout their first year of performing live, Plaguemace already racked up 25 concerts, including several headlining gigs and opening slots for bands like Baest, Katla and Crocell, earning themselves a reputation as an explosive live band. In spring 2023, Plaguemace toured the UK in support of their labelmates Nervosa, and conquered stages all over Europe as support for death metal legends Left To Die.

Check out the energetic music video for “Impenetrable Leather” below, and stay tuned for more news on Plaguemace’s first full-length.

Plaguemace on “Impenetrable Leather”: “’Impenetrable Leather’ is a short ferocious onslaught, depicting the ruthless brutality of the barbarian war clan. Armed with nothing but skin made of impenetrable leather, these brutes show absolutely no mercy as they mow down the enemy.”

Plaguemace’s thrashy death’n’roll is spiced up with brutal breakdowns and infectious grooves as witnessed on the album opener “Cannibalicious”. The brutal soundscapes on “Rhythmic Demise” impress, before the track fades out into “Warcries from the Crypts”, where trumpet and trombone add to the threatening atmosphere. Catchy title track “Reptilian Warlords” kicks off with metallic soundscapes, with groovy rhythms carrying competent death metal vocals and skillful guitarwork. Closing track “Carnivore” attacks immediately, as low growls are joined by contrasting screams, and bombastic melodies lead the album to its end.

There is no doubt that fans of bands such as Grave, High On Fire, Entombed and Obituary will enjoy the first full-length of one of the most promising bands of the new generation of old school death metal.

Plaguemace on Reptilian Warlords: “Reptilian Warlords is the first in a series of concept albums taking place in our own fictional universe. The story has been torn apart chronologically, and will be put together throughout this, and the following releases. So stay tuned to find out what happens next. The themes of Reptilian Warlords include ANGER, VENGEANCE, DESIRE, WAR and ENRAGING BLOODTHIRST.”

Reptilian Warlords will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Reptilian Green

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Reptilian Warlords tracklisting:

"Cannibalicious"

"Impenetrable Leather"

"Cavedweller’s Solliloquy"

"Rhythmic Demise"

"Warcries From The Crypts"

"Among The Filth"

"Reptilian Warlords"

"Misantropical Breed"

"Ambrosia"

"Carnivore"

"Impenetrable Leather" video:

Plaguemace are:

Andreas Truelsen - Vocals

Simon Truelsen - Guitar

Anton Holm Smidstrup - Guitar, Vocals

Ruben Brandt - Bass

Matias Zacho - Drums

(Photo - Malene Vinge)