PLAGUEMACE - Danish Death Metal Upstarts Release "Carnivore" Single And Music Video

Before they drop their cutting-edge debut album, Reptilian Warlords, this Friday, uprising death metal unit Plaguemace gear up for the release of their final pre-release single “Carnivore”. The track attacks immediately, as low growls are joined by contrasting screams and bombastic melodies. Watch the official music video for “Carnivore” below and get sucked into its brutal soundscapes.

Hailing from Denmark, Plaguemace is one of the most promising bands of the new generation of old school death metal, and there is no doubt that fans of bands such as Grave, High on Fire, Entombed and Obituary will enjoy their new offering. After winning over live audiences in Scandinavia, as well as in the UK while supporting thrash metal powerhouse Nervosa, Plaguemace are ready to conquer the scene with their first album.

Plaguemace’s thrashy death’n’roll is spiced up with brutal breakdowns and infectious grooves as witnessed on the album opener “Cannibalicious”. The brutal soundscapes on “Rhythmic Demise” impress, before the track fades out into “Warcries from the Crypts”, where trumpet and trombone add to the threatening atmosphere. Catchy title track “Reptilian Warlords” kicks off with metallic soundscapes, with groovy rhythms carrying competent death metal vocals and skillful guitarwork. Closing track “Carnivore” attacks immediately, as low growls are joined by contrasting screams, and bombastic melodies lead the album to its end.

Plaguemace on Reptilian Warlords: “Reptilian Warlords is the first in a series of concept albums taking place in our own fictional universe. The story has been torn apart chronologically, and will be put together throughout this, and the following releases. So stay tuned to find out what happens next. The themes of Reptilian Warlords include ANGER, VENGEANCE, DESIRE, WAR and ENRAGING BLOODTHIRST.”

Reptilian Warlords will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Reptilian Green

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Reptilian Warlords tracklisting:

"Cannibalicious"

"Impenetrable Leather"

"Cavedweller’s Solliloquy"

"Rhythmic Demise"

"Warcries From The Crypts"

"Among The Filth"

"Reptilian Warlords"

"Misantropical Breed"

"Ambrosia"

"Carnivore"

"Rhythmic Demise" video:

"Impenetrable Leather" video:

Plaguemace are:

Andreas Truelsen - Vocals

Simon Truelsen - Guitar

Anton Holm Smidstrup - Guitar, Vocals

Ruben Brandt - Bass

Matias Zacho - Drums

(Photo - Malene Vinge)