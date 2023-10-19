PLAGUEMACE Release "Rhythmic Demise" Single And Music Video

Neck-bending Danish death metal band, Plaguemace, impresses with the brutal soundscapes of their second single, “Rhythmic Demise”, off of their upcoming debut album, Reptilian Warlords, out November 17 via Napalm Records.

Formed in 2020 in the heart of Denmark, Plaguemace released their convincing EP, Primal Priest, in November of the same year. Throughout their first year of performing live, Plaguemace delivered high energy shows at their several headlining gigs and opened for bands like Baest, Katla and Crocell. In spring 2023, Plaguemace toured the UK in support of their new labelmates Nervosa, and took over European stages as support for death metal legends Left To Die.

Plaguemace is one of the most promising bands of the new generation of old school death metal, and there is no doubt that fans of bands such as Grave, High on Fire, Entombed and Obituary will enjoy their new offering. Watch the official music video for “Rhythmic Demise” for another taste of what’s to come.

Plaguemace on “Rhythmic Demise”: "‘Rhythmic Demise’ is a midtempo gutpunch of a song dragging itself across the cavefloor in a steady, yet intrusive manor. The song is about the poisoning of the cavedwelling barbarians, which makes them dance eternally."

Plaguemace’s thrashy death’n’roll is spiced up with brutal breakdowns and infectious grooves as witnessed on the album opener “Cannibalicious”. The brutal soundscapes on “Rhythmic Demise” impress, before the track fades out into “Warcries from the Crypts”, where trumpet and trombone add to the threatening atmosphere. Catchy title track “Reptilian Warlords” kicks off with metallic soundscapes, with groovy rhythms carrying competent death metal vocals and skillful guitarwork. Closing track “Carnivore” attacks immediately, as low growls are joined by contrasting screams, and bombastic melodies lead the album to its end.

Plaguemace on Reptilian Warlords: “Reptilian Warlords is the first in a series of concept albums taking place in our own fictional universe. The story has been torn apart chronologically, and will be put together throughout this, and the following releases. So stay tuned to find out what happens next. The themes of Reptilian Warlords include ANGER, VENGEANCE, DESIRE, WAR and ENRAGING BLOODTHIRST.”

Reptilian Warlords will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Reptilian Green

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Reptilian Warlords tracklisting:

"Cannibalicious"

"Impenetrable Leather"

"Cavedweller’s Solliloquy"

"Rhythmic Demise"

"Warcries From The Crypts"

"Among The Filth"

"Reptilian Warlords"

"Misantropical Breed"

"Ambrosia"

"Carnivore"

"Impenetrable Leather" video:

Plaguemace are:

Andreas Truelsen - Vocals

Simon Truelsen - Guitar

Anton Holm Smidstrup - Guitar, Vocals

Ruben Brandt - Bass

Matias Zacho - Drums

(Photo - Malene Vinge)