PLAGUESTORM Releases Animated Lyric Video For "Purifying Fire"

Argentinian melodic death metal artist Plaguestorm has announced the release of his brand new full-length album. Purifying Fire will be out on June 4 via Noble Demon. An animated lyric video for the title track is available below. Find pre-order options here.

"The title track of the album is a song with many changes of rhythm and full of melodies," comments songwriter Sebastián Pastor. "It begins with quite an epic introduction, but soon everything gets out of control and the speed and blast beats arrive. It is a fast and aggressive song, but at the same time quite emotional, since it's packed with melancholic melodies and many clean, but also fierce vocals. The lyrics are about the fires that have occurred in recent years in many parts of the world. Sometimes I do think that those who cause these great fires will make everything burn, burning ourselves, some people do not understand that their own actions are counterproductive for ourselves. Beyond all the damage, nature always prevails."

Founded by Sebastián Pastor in early 2014, Plaguestorm delivers a wide range of furious and raging melodic death metal. Sweeping melodies, heavy, dark and melancholic arrangements, mixing the old and new Scandinavian sound of death metal, as if it were based on a Swedish manufacturing standard. With nine brand new tracks full of anger and rage, desolation and sadness, Purifying Fire is in fact Pastor's most mature release to date.

As on his previous releases, Sebastián Pastor was in charge of composing and writing all the lyrics and music (as well as recording the acoustic and electric guitars, bass, drum prog, and keyboards / synthesizers / strings), while the vocals do come from Mikael Sehlin (Engel). For the guitar solos Plaguestorm got the support of Diego Martinez, as well as Pablo Roman, and a wonderful orchestral arrangement for the song "Purifying Fire" was made by Sebastián Nuñez Szymanski.

Tracklisting:

“Evolution Towards The Edge”

“Back To Zero”

“Purifying Fire”

“Never Learn”

“You Against The World”

“Close To Nowhere”

“No Farewell”

“Blind And Weak”

“Burning Paradise”

