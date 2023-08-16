PLAGUESTORM Streaming “Thrown Into The Void” Single From Upcoming Empty Eyes EP

Argentinian solo artist Plaguestorm, the formidable force in the realm of melodic death metal, is set to captivate fans once again with his brand new three track EP, entitled Empty Eyes. Slated for release on October 20, 2023, via Noble Demon, the upcoming offering promises to be a relentless assault on the senses.

Founded by mastermind Sebastián Pastor in early 2014, Plaguestorm has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre, delivering a unique blend of furious and raging melodies, drawing inspiration from both the old and new Scandinavian sound of death metal.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, Plaguestorm has unveiled the first single from the EP, titled "Thrown Into The Void". This blistering track serves as a powerful introduction, showcasing Pastor's signature blend of sweeping melodies, heavy arrangements, and dark, melancholic undertones. For the first single Plaguestorm is accompanied by Okko Solanterä (Vocals/Horizon Ignited) and Eugene Ryabchenko (Fleshgod Apocalypse) on drums.

Sebastián Pastor comments: "‘Thrown Into The Void’ is a very fast song, with a lot of blast beats, skanks and tremolo riffs, ‘an old school melodic death metal song’ you could say... speed, melodies, blasts, growls... a little touch of clean vocals and a simple but melodic guitar solo... that's what my doctor recommended me these days ;)"

Empty Eyes was mixed and mastered by Sebastián Pastor and will be coming out on October 20 via Noble Demon. Preorder the EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Thrown Into The Void”

“Gardens Of Fire”

“Empty Eyes”

“Thrown Into The Void”: