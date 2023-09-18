PLAGUESTORM Unveils New Single "Gardens Of Fire"; Visualizer

Plaguestorm, the renowned solo artist from Argentina, is gearing up for the release of his Empty Eyes EP. Following the release of the first single "Thrown Into The Void", Plaguestorm has revealed the second track "Gardens Of Fire", which is now available for streaming.

Listen to the song here, and watch a visualizer below.

Mastermind Sebastián Pastor comments: "'Gardens Of Fire' is a slow and steady song. It tells the story of a boy who is indoctrinated "in the name of God" since he arrived on this earth, in which he could never find the promised paradise. It's a song with many melodies, melancholic and dark, with a beautiful guitar solo... musically you can hear the great influence that Hypocrisy has on me... I think you already figured this out."

Empty Eyes was mixed and mastered by Sebastián Pastor and will be coming out on October 20 via Noble Demon. Preorder the EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Thrown Into The Void"

"Gardens Of Fire"

"Empty Eyes"

"Thrown Into The Void":