PLUSH Announce Self-Titled Debut Album; "Athena" Single Streaming

All-female rock band, Plush, will release their self-titled debut album on October 29 via Pavement Entertainment. Pre-save here, and pre-order on CD here.

The girls have released their second single “Athena”, a jaw-dropping song that has electrified audiences during recent live performances across the United States. Listen to the single below. “Athena” follows Plush's debut single “Hate”, which climbed to #24 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart and continued to chart for a total of 17 weeks straight.

Vocalist Moriah Formica says, “‘Athena’ is one of my favorites on the album and definitely my favorite song to play live! I can’t wait for this album to come out and for everyone to hear what we’ve created.”

Bassist Ashley Suppa adds, “I’ve always viewed ‘Athena’ as a song that introduces a mystifying and intense energy to our album.”

Guitarist Bella Perron notes, “It’s been amazing to see such a positive response to the song. We are all so grateful for the support.”

Drummer Brooke Colucci says, “We’re so excited to release our debut album and I truly believe there is something on it for everyone!”

The album was produced by Johnny K (Staind, 3 Doors Down, Disturbed) and features thirteen tracks of melodic in-your-face heavy rock.

Tracklisting:



"Athena"

"Champion"

"Hate"

"Found A Way"

"I Don’t Care"

"Sober"

"Better Off Alone"

"Sorry"

"Why Do I Even Try"

"Bring Me Down"

"Don’t Say That"

"Will Not Win"

"Walk Away"

"Athena":

"Hate":

Hailing from Upstate New York, Plush is composed of four phenomenal girls, all under the age of 21, whose accomplishments and talent eclipse their age. They have one goal in mind: to bring an all-female inspired rock band back to the forefront of the music industry.