PLUSH Part Ways With Drummer BROOKE COLUCCI

"As many of you may have seen by now, Brooke Colucci has decided to leave Plush," begins a statement from the band. "It has been an honor sharing the stage with her for the past two years in front of thousands of fans, and we wish her the best with her future projects."

"All of our scheduled shows are still on, and Plush looks forward to creating more music together. We will all see you on the road very soon! - Moriah, Bella, and Ashley."

Brooke Colucci has issued her own statment, which reads: "The past two years I have had the honor to play music with Plush for thousands of people all over the US. It was a dream come true for me. I will cherish those times forever and am grateful for the support and love I have received from all the fans I have met along the way. I appreciate each and every one of you. It saddens me to inform you that I am no longer a member of the group and will be moving on to explore a new project. I wish the girls the very best and am excited to share news with you soon of what I will be doing next. Peace and much Love, Brooke."

Plush released their self-titled debut album in 2021 via Pavement Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Athena"

"Champion"

"Hate"

"Found A Way"

"I Don’t Care"

"Sober"

"Better Off Alone"

"Sorry"

"Why Do I Even Try"

"Bring Me Down"

"Don’t Say That"

"Will Not Win"

"Walk Away"

Plush will perform next - with a currently unidentified drummer - on August 24th at the New York State Fair. To view the band's complete tour schedule, visit PlushRocks.net.