PLUSH Releases New EP, Find The Beautiful

Two years ago, Plush emerged on the rock scene with its dynamic, self-titled debut album. “The mission of Plush is to bring the heart of rock back to the mainstream with a new, fresh spin on the sounds you already love,” said singer and guitarist Moriah Formica. Plush’s first LP achieved the band’s mission, as the singles “Hate” and “Better Off Alone” both placed on Billboard’s Top 40 Active Rock chart.

Formica shared another one of the band’s core values, saying, “Plush hopes to inspire young women everywhere to follow their dreams, regardless of whatever challenges may lie in the way.” In addition to Formica, Plush is made up of lead guitarist Bella Perron, bassist Ashley Suppa, and drummer Faith Powell, whose accomplishments and talent eclipse their age.

Plush has performed across the United States supporting rock legends, such as KISS, Alice In Chains, Evanescence, and Daughtry, among others. The young ladies have electrified audiences on the big festival stages of Welcome To Rockville, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, and more.

After building so much momentum, Plush will embark on the next chapter of its musical journey. The new release, Find The Beautiful, is an EP that features six songs, five original and one classic cover that rock fans know and love. Plush pays homage to Heart with “Barracuda”. This rendition merges the past with the present, proving rock ‘n’ roll will never die. The EP also has the hit single “Left Behind”, which placed on Billboard’s Top 40 Active Rock chart.

In support of Find The Beautiful, Plush is touring with Disturbed and Falling In Reverse across the United States. A complete list of dates can be found here.

Find The Beautiful once again delivers on Plush’s mission of bringing the heart of rock back to the mainstream with fresh takes on tried and true sounds.

Tracklisting:

"Run"

"Kill The Noise"

"Find The Beautiful"

"Barracuda"

"Hope It Hurts"

"Left Behind"