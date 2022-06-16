POISON And JOAN JETT - Set Lists For Opening Date Of The Stadium Tour Revealed
June 16, 2022, an hour ago
Initially scheduled for summer 2020, but twice postponed due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, officially launched earlier today, June 16th, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts treated fans to the following set list:
“Victim Of Circumstance”
“Cherry Bomb”
“Light Of Day” (Bruce Springsteen cover)
“You Drive Me Wild”
“Everyday People” (Sly & The Family Stone cover)
“Fake Friends”
“Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)”
“I Love Rock 'n' Roll”
“Crimson & Clover” (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)
“(I'm Gonna) Run Away”
“Bad Reputation”
“I Hate Myself For Loving You”
Poison's set list looked like this:
“Look What The Cat Dragged In”
“Ride The Wind”
“I Want Action”
“Talk Dirty To Me”
“Something To Believe In”
“Your Mama Don't Dance”
“Eruption” (Van Halen cover - C.C. DeVille guitar solo)
“Fallen Angel”
“Unskinny Bop”
“Every Rose Has Its Thorn”
“Nothin' But A Good Time”
Fan-filmed video of “Nothin' But A Good Time” can be seen below:
Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:
June
18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL
22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC
24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY
25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA
28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
July
2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL
5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO
8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL
10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI
12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH
15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH
17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI
19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO
21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO
August
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY
12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA
14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX
21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX
22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX
25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ
27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA
31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA
September
2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC
4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB
7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA
9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV