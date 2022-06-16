POISON And JOAN JETT - Set Lists For Opening Date Of The Stadium Tour Revealed

Initially scheduled for summer 2020, but twice postponed due to the pandemic, the long-awaited Stadium Tour, featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, officially launched earlier today, June 16th, at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts treated fans to the following set list:

“Victim Of Circumstance”

“Cherry Bomb”

“Light Of Day” (Bruce Springsteen cover)

“You Drive Me Wild”

“Everyday People” (Sly & The Family Stone cover)

“Fake Friends”

“Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)”

“I Love Rock 'n' Roll”

“Crimson & Clover” (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

“(I'm Gonna) Run Away”

“Bad Reputation”

“I Hate Myself For Loving You”

Poison's set list looked like this:

“Look What The Cat Dragged In”

“Ride The Wind”

“I Want Action”

“Talk Dirty To Me”

“Something To Believe In”

“Your Mama Don't Dance”

“Eruption” (Van Halen cover - C.C. DeVille guitar solo)

“Fallen Angel”

“Unskinny Bop”

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

“Nothin' But A Good Time”

Fan-filmed video of “Nothin' But A Good Time” can be seen below:

Remaining dates on The Stadium Tour are as listed:

June

18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

19 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

22 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

24 - Citi Field - Flushing, NY

25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

30 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

July

2 - EverBank Field - Jacksonville, FL

5 - Busch Stadium - St Louis, MO

8 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

10 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI

12 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV