POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Added To Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp: '80s Anthems Roster

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett says he has a lot to offer participants of Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp: '80s Anthems.

"I’m going to share how to prepare for a tour, how to prepare for shows mentally and physically," Rockett said. "There are a million things to worry about when you’re playing a show. Maybe I can help with that."

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp features John 5 (Mötley Crüe, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson); Richie Fortus (Guns N’ Roses), and Rockett, among others. It runs Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7 in Los Angeles, culminating with two live performances by campers: one at the Viper Room on Saturday, May 6 and one at the Whisky a Go Go on Sunday, May 7. To register, visit RockCamp.com.

Past Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, the latter of whom said, “It’s an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from.”

Rockett co-founded Poison in 1983, and the band achieved success in the 1980s and 1990s. He has been a key member of Poison for over four decades. In addition to his work with Poison, Rockett has also worked as a producer and songwriter. Rockett is looking forward to the camp.

"When you have people who are interested in what it is you do for a living, things you hold dear to your heart and spend your life doing, it has to be awesome," he said.

Rockett has more than music on his mind these days. Through his "Legend Tripping" YouTube channel, he shares his love of the paranormal and the topic is being considered for a TV show. He also enjoys urban exploration, checking out abandoned buildings.