POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - "Almost 7 Years Cancer Free!"

Poison drummer, Rikki Rockett, took to social media yesterday (Monday, January 9) to celebrate being rid of cancer for nearly seven years.

Says Rikki: "Almost 7 years cancer free thanks to the best Dr. in the world, Ezra Cohen. Today is a good day!!! Thanks to God and modern medicine!"



Rockett recently released the video below, stating: "I have been endorsing Drum Workshop drums, pedals and hardware for a very long time. So, what gives??? In this video, I'm sharing with you why I'm leaving DW Drums. I want to take the time to thank everyone who has ever supported me along this journey, it's been truly amazing. I'm excited to start my new journey and can't wait to tell you all about it!"