POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Earns 4th Degree Black Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Poison drummer, Rikki Rockett, has revealed that he was recently awarded a Brazilian jiu-jitsu 4th degree black belt.

Rockett, who trains under Renato Magno, the owner of Street Sports BJJ in Santa Monica, shared the news on January 27 via social media, writing: "So this happened today… 4th degree. In just a few words… I am humbled by the journey. Congrats to my Jiu Jitsu brethren and a huge thank you to @renatomagno.streetsports ! @streetsportsbjj @bjjc_streetsports @originusa."

