POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - "I Once Again Tested Negative For Cancer"

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, who was diagnosed with oral cancer six years ago, remains cancer-free. A message from Rikki follows:

"Six years ago I was diagnosed with base of tongue cancer with associated lymph nodes, squamous cell carcinoma from HPV. I did standard of care. Chemo and radiation. I waited the 3 months to see if it worked… it didn’t. I now had a 10% chance of beating it.

"A few weeks later I went on an experimental clinical trial at Moores Cancer Center under the care of Dr. Ezra Cohen. The trial was a combination of two immunotherapy drugs targeted at training my immune system to fight the cancer. 9 weeks into the trial the imaging showed 90% reduction in tumors. This was unprecedented and the best was yet to come! At 18 weeks I was in full remission and one of the drugs I was on, Keytruda, was fast tracked by the FDA for use in patients with a similar cancers.

"I felt not only like I was a miracle patient, but that my trial would help so many more people. The single greatest thing I have ever contributed to!

Who was by my side the entire time? TC. She never let me become negative.

"Today, 5 years later, I once again tested negative for cancer with a PET / CT Scan and guess who was there to share this? TC.

"Clinical trials are sometimes magical. If you or a loved one has a hard to cure disease, look into a cutting edge clinical trial. It could save your life.

"God bless!!!"

