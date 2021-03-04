POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Ridin' The Wind On A 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

"Most motorcycle companies these days have a rich history, but none quite like Harley Davidson," begins Poison drummer Rikki Rockett in his latest vlog. "Can this iconic company still deliver the best bagger on the market? Let’s Ride The Wind and find out!"

Learn more about the 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special at this location.

Poison's video for "Ride The Wind", from their 1990 album Flesh & Blood, can be seen below.