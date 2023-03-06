POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT To Host Drum Clinic In California

Be there on March 22, 2023 at at International House of Music in Tustin, California for this incredible opportunity to hear Rikki Rocket, the co-founder of the rock band Poison, perform and take part in a live QnA.

There are limited spaces available for this up close and personal event, presented by Yamaha, so sign up now to get on the list.

Rikki Rockett is the co-founder of the iconic rock band, Poison. Rikki is their original and current drummer.

Poison has sold over 50 million records worldwide. The band has also charted 10 singles to the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and one Hot 100 number-one single.

In 2015 Rockett started Devil City Angels with original Guns N’ Roses and L.A. Guns guitarist, Tracii Guns. Rockett asked Brandon Gibbs to join The Angels along with bassist Eric Brittingham from Cinderella.

Poison recently completed a 44 date Stadium Tour (along with some headlining shows) with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe over the summer of 2022. Poison is currently planning their next outing with Live Nation.

Rikki is also about to do several dates with his side band, simply called, Rockett throughout the summer for hand picked and corporate dates.

Rikki is an avid content creator who has two Youtube channels: The Poison Drummer and Rikki Rockett’s Legend Tripping - a sort of Paranormal channel based in Urban Legends.