POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - Creepy Turnbull Canyon

March 20, 2021, 21 minutes ago

news rikki rockett poison

POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - Creepy Turnbull Canyon

"With a fatal plane crash, KKK meetings, Native American Folklore, ghosts, UFOs, bodies being dumped, suicides, murders and more, Turnbull Canyon certainly has it’s reputation for being a cursed place," begins Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, as he introduces his new vlog, which can be seen below. "However, what I can prove and what is Urban Legend is a very blurred line in Creepy Turnbull Canyon."

Check out some of Rikki's other recent vlogs:

 

 



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews