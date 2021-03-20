POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - Creepy Turnbull Canyon

"With a fatal plane crash, KKK meetings, Native American Folklore, ghosts, UFOs, bodies being dumped, suicides, murders and more, Turnbull Canyon certainly has it’s reputation for being a cursed place," begins Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, as he introduces his new vlog, which can be seen below. "However, what I can prove and what is Urban Legend is a very blurred line in Creepy Turnbull Canyon."

Check out some of Rikki's other recent vlogs: